A man was fatally injured on a Meath farm on Tuesday.

A man in his 30s was killed in a farm accident in Co Meath on Tuesday, gardaí have confirmed.

A Garda spokesperson said they responded to the scene of the incident on a farm in the Castletown area of Meath shortly after 12.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The man suffered fatal injuries in what is understood to be an accident involving farm machinery.

Gardaí confirmed that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and local coroner have been notified.