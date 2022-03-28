A 66-year-old man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital on Sunday 27 March following an incident involving a tractor in Ballymore, Co Longford.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of "a single-vehicle traffic collision" that occurred at approximately 11am on Sunday at Ballymore, Granard, Co Longford.
A Garda spokesperson said: "One man, 66 years of age, was airlifted to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained as a result of this collision."
The Health and Safety Authority has said that an investigator is currently liaising with gardaí on the matter, but that no investigation has yet been launched.
