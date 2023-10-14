One man has died and two more have been injured after the car they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a tractor on the M1 in Louth at 2am on Saturday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal road traffic collision on the M1 northbound between junctions 12 and 14 at Mooremont, Co Louth, on Saturday morning 14 October.

“The collision occurred at approximately 2.00am and involved a tractor and car,” gardaí said.

“A male passenger of the car, aged in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Two other male occupants [aged in their 20s and 60s] of the car have been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

“No other injuries have been reported.”

Road closure

The M1 northbound lanes before junction 13 are closed - M1 southbound lanes remain open. Local diversions are in place.

A technical examination by forensic collision investigators will be conducted.

Gardaí in Drogheda are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users who were travelling on the M1 between junctions 12 and 14 during the hours of 1.30am and 2.10am and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this available to gardaí,” they stated.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041-987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.