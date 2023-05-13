A man has died following a crash between a tractor and a motorbike in Longford.

The crash occurred at approximately 1.30pm on Saturday 13 May between Aughnacliffe and Ennybegs at Esker South, Ballinalee.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí said that the road at Esker South, Ballinalee, is currently closed with local diversions in place and that forensic collision investigators have conducted an examination of the scene.

Witnesses

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Esker South area of Ballinalee between 1pm and 1:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” Gardaí said.