A man in his late 70s has died following an incident on a farm in Donegal.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning.

“Gardaí are investigating a fatal workplace incident that occurred on a farm near Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, at approximately 11.25am yesterday, Sunday 20 November 2022,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“A man in his late 70s was removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Investigations are ongoing.”

Wellbeing

This week, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) began an inspection campaign in relation to farmer health and wellbeing.

Research consistently finds that farmers in particular and those working on the land suffer greater work-related health issues than those working in many other sectors, the HSA said.

“Musculoskeletal injury, cardiovascular disease, hearing loss, particular skin cancers, workplace stress and anxiety all have a disproportionate effect on farmer’s health,” it added.

HSA inspectors will carry out farm inspections to encourage farmers to give more consideration to their long-term health and wellbeing.