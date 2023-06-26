A man in his 50s has died following a farmyard incident in Co Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a workplace accident at a farmyard in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford on Saturday afternoon, 24 June 2023.

“A man aged in his 50s sustained fatal injuries as a result of this incident,” a spokesperson for an Garda Síochána told the Irish Farmers Journal. “A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The Health and Safety Authority also attended the scene.

The tragedy follows the death of a man in his 30s, who died following an incident involving machinery in Co Meath.