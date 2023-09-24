A man in his late 60s has died following an incident involving an animal at Loughrea Mart, Co Galway.

A bullock jumped out of the mart ring and into the crowd during the mart’s autumn cattle show and sale.

The incident happened at around 4.25pm on Saturday and gardaí are investigating.

“Gardaí in Loughrea are investigating the death of a man following an incident at a cattle mart in Loughrea on Saturday 23 September 2023,” a Garda spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“A male in his late 60s was injured following an incident while the mart was in progress at approximately 4.25pm.

“He was taken by ambulance to [University Hospital Galway] where he was later pronounced deceased.”

The Health and Safety Authority and the coroner have been notified, the Garda statement said.