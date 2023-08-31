A man in his 50s has died following a fatal incident on a farm in Cork.

Gardaí responded to reports of the incident which occurred in White's Cross, Co Cork, at approximately 1.50pm on Wednesday.

“A male (aged in his 50s) was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital, where a post mortem will be conducted in the coming days.

“The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified. The coroner has also been notified,” gardaí said in a statement.

The HSA is aware of the incident and has launched an investigation.