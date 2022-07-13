The man was aged in his sixties. \Donal O' Leary

A man in his 60s has died following an incident on a Galway farm on Tuesday 12 July.

Gardaí and emergency services confirmed that they attended the scene of the fatal workplace accident that occurred in the Derreen area of Gort, Co Galway.

“At approximately 7.10pm, the body of a man aged in his 60s was located on a farm in the area,” Gardaí said.

The body of the man was removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified and will conduct an investigation of its own.

It brings to six the number of fatalities to occur on Irish farms to date this year.