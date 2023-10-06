Gardaí have been notified of a death on a Kerry farm.

A man in his 60s has died following an incident on a farm in Co Kerry.

Gardaí confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that they have received a report of the death of a man on farmland outside Kenmare.

The farm accident occurred at approximately 6.40pm on Thursday evening 6 October.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified of the incident.

The HSA has confirmed that it has launched an investigation into the farm death and that it cannot provide any further information at this time.