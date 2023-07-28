Gardaí responded to the scene of a Meath road accident on Wednesday.

A man in his 50s has died in a fatal collision involving a tractor in Co Meath, gardaí have confirmed.

The collision, which took place at approximately 4pm on Wednesday afternoon, occurred on the R157 at Moygaddy.

Gardaí said that they and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal road traffic collision, which involved a tractor and the car the man was driving.

The car driver received fatal injuries during the collision and no other injuries were reported.

Examination

A technical examination was completed by Garda forensic collision investigators on Wednesday evening and the road has since been re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have video footage to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dunboyne Garda Station 01-825 2211, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.