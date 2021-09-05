Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident in which a man his 30s was injured at a farm in Ballymote, Co Sligo.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident in which a man his 30s was injured at a farm in Ballymote, Co Sligo, on 2 September 2021, a Garda spokesperson said.

“The man was taken to Sligo University Hospital to be treated for his injuries, where he later passed away.

“The scene is currently preserved and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified.

“Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.