Have you ever heard of the three Tipp men who walked into a restaurant?

They asked for tea for two and an extra cup. In fairness, you can’t beat a bit of value.

The three men might get a shock if they go to the new Cashel Palace Hotel if it’s value they’re looking for.

I’m told a lad actually fell out of his stand when he was asked to cough up nearly €50 for three scones and three cups of tea recently.

Maybe they thought Charles and Camilla were in town for another week.

However, even at those prices it would probably still be a bit rich for them.

I might head there for a jaunt when the BPS lands later in the year, to see what the fuss is about.