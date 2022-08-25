A man in his 70s has died following a farm incident near Tinamuck on the Offaly/Westmeath border.

The man was fatally injured when a tractor overturned on private farmland in the Tinamuck area of Clara in the early hours of Wednesday morning 24 August.

Gardaí have said they are currently investigating "a fatal workplace accident".

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, gardaí said: "A male, aged in his 70s, was fatally injured when a tractor overturned on private farmland in the Tinamuck area of Clara, Co Offaly. He was discovered deceased shortly before 5am."

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination by investigating gardaí.

Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Tinamuck area between 5pm Tuesday 23 August and 5am Wednesday 24 August to contact them.

Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057-932 7600.