The Health and Safety Authority is investigating an incident in which a man was injured at Drumshanbo Mart, Co Leitrim, on Friday evening.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told the Irish Farmers Journal that the man was a member of staff at the mart and was injured at approximately 6pm on Friday.

“One man (early 50s) received injuries and was removed to Sligo University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the spokesperson said.

It is understood that the animal involved was a bull.