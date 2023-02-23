A man in his early 40s has died in a road traffic collision, which involved two cars and a tractor in Ballinaboula, Co Wexford.

The incident occurred on Wednesday 22 February just after 7pm on the N25 near New Ross.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene and two juvenile female passengers of this vehicle were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí have said that the two male drivers of the other vehicles, aged in their 70s and 30s, were also taken to University Hospital Waterford.

These two men were to be treated for serious injuries too.

Road closed

The road is still closed and is expected to remain so until approximately 5pm on Thursday evening.

Gardaí have said that this is for technical examination by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling along this route between 6.40pm and 7.15pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051-426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.