A man in his 70s was killed in a single vehicle road accident on bank holiday Monday, 2 August.

The fatal road traffic collision happened on the Mullingar Road, Kibeggan, Co Westmeath.

An Garda Síochána said that at approximately 7:50am, gardaí were called to the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a tractor on the R389.

The driver, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently closed to allow Garda forensic collision investigators to examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact gardaí in Athlone on 09064 98550, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.