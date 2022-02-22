A man in his thirties is in critical condition following a shooting on farmland in Tallaght, Co Dublin, on Tuesday afternoon.

A man, aged in his early 50s, was arrested at the scene. He is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

A dog was also shot during the incident and it is understood Gardaí are investigating whether there was an altercation between the two men after the dog was shot.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that a hand gun was seized at the scene.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene just after 1pm and the Garda Technical Bureau is carrying out a technical examination of the scene.

Appeal

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information who may have been the Hazel Grove area of Tallaght to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.