During wet spells, cattle should move to the next paddock once covers start getting low.

Weather forecasts show a lot of rain over the coming days, some of which will be extremely heavy.

While ground conditions are generally good on most farms, swards can be easily poached as rain becomes more frequent.

During wet spells, it is important to keep cattle moving around the rotation on time. Grass growth is surging ahead of demand and covers are building.

Do not be tempted to hold cattle in paddocks for longer than the usual 48 to 72 hour allocation in wet conditions.

Holding cattle on a low cover in wet conditions will make animals unsettled. This will lead animals to tramp and walk wires, causing more and more surface damage.

Once cattle have the majority of the sward cleaned off, move them on to the next paddock. If there is a lot of rejected grass, target these paddocks with lighter animals such as sheep.

Alternatively, once conditions settle, it may be beneficial to come back to these paddocks again and clean out swards properly.

Using a temporary electric fence can control grazing and prevent swards from being spoiled. Just be sure to move the fence on time.

Temporary fences can also be used to protect grazd areas.

