Grassweeds are an increasing problem in Irish cereal farming due to their competitiveness and ability to develop resistance. This can happen in as little as three years of consecutive use of ACCase or ALS herbicides.

In this article, I present a case study of a commercial farm with a mix of resistant grassweeds identified from a nationwide survey. The challenge is to examine existing farmer practices and develop an integrated weed management (IWM) plan at field level to control or eliminate these resistant species. There may also be other farms with a similar problem and there will be more in the future. This case study provides valuable learnings for growers, agronomists/advisers and industry, to help cope with this increasing challenge.