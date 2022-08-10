The mandatory crop rotation requirement included in the new CAP strategic plan risks putting more ground out of tillage, the Irish Grain Growers (IGG) group has warned.
Although Irish tillage farmers will be exempt from the requirement for full annual crop rotation under the redrafted CAP plan, the IGG said the changed programme remained a concern.
The IGG claimed that mandatory rotation was particularly difficult for Irish tillage farmers as the majority of Irish operations were far smaller than their European counterparts, there were limited markets for crops outside of barley and wheat, and the country’s wet climate regularly curtailed growers’ planting options.
The amended CAP requirements stipulate that under Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition (GAEC) 7:
