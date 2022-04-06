The ULM 415 H offers 250kg more lift capcity than the ULM 412 H which has a maximum capcity of 1,250kg.

Manitou recently unveiled two new ULM (Ultra-Light Manitou) telehandler models, targeted towards construction, agriculture and landscaping sectors.

The ULM 412 H and ULM 415 H models offer respective lift capacities of 1,250kg and 1,500kg to maximum lift heights of 4.3m.

Dimensions are compact, measuring just 1.49m in width and 1.92m in height

The models have been designed to be lightweight with a transportable weight of less than 3,000kg that can be carried by a trailer with a gross vehicle weight of 3,500kg.

Both models are fitted with a 48l/min gear type hydraulic pump and a 4.3m maximum lift height.

Under the bonnet of each model is a three-cylinder Yanmar engine. This Stage V compliant block churns out 35.1hp across both options. Both models are also fitted with a 48l/min hydraulic pump as standard and fitted with a 25km/h hydrostatic transmission. Both front and rear axles feature limited slip differentials.

Inside the cab, the operator is said to have 360° unobstructed vision, with the steel roof grille now replaced with a transparent polycarbonate window which is compliant with FOPS regulations.

Other features include the armrest, positioned mouse type joystick, as well as an auto handbrake and three steering modes. As standard, both models are fitted with telematics, which users can manage via the MyManitou app.

Manitou said that the typical hydraulic compensator ram has been replaced by electronic compensation, therefore reducing the hydraulic oil requirements. This also reduces the width of the machine, according to the company.

Machines are expected to arrive later in the year and will be offered under the Gehl brand as GCT 3-14 and GCT 3-14+ models on certain markets.