Manitou quickly established itself as a household name in construction and agricultural sectors having built its first four-wheel drive telehandler in 1981 and later launching its agricultural range in 1989.
However, the firm was arguably not quite as strong for articulated telescopic wheeled loaders on the Irish market given the strong opposition up through the years from brands such as JCB, John Deere, Terex (formally Matbro) and Redrock. Although the market has since seen the demise of some of these brands, there has been a large number of newcomers in more recent years in one form or another.
