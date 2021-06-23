The new Manitou MLT 961-160 V+ L has a maximum lift capacity of 6t and lift height of 9m.

French material handling manufacturer Manitou is expanding its NewAg XL telehandler offering with a new range-topping high-performance model.

After launching the MLT 841 and 1041 telehandlers at the end of 2020, the group has just launched the MLT 961-160 V+ L, the most powerful model in the NewAg XL range.

Designed for agricultural applications, the telehandler can handle loads of up to 6t to a lifting height of 9m.

The machine is powered by a Stage V 156hp engine, which Manitou says delivers 805Nm of torque at 1,350 rpm.

The manufacturer claims that the new engine delivers 10% more power, has a torque increase of 50% and is 10% more fuel efficient than the previous version.

Fitted with a CVT M-Vario Plus transmission, users have the choice of two modes with a maximum speed of 40km/h.

Manitou's MLT 961 V+ L is fitted with a 156hp Stage V engine and M-Vario CVT transmission.

Comfort mode provides a smooth ride for more precision, while dynamic mode generates faster acceleration.

The JSM Autopower function allows the operator to control engine speed directly with the joystick without using the accelerator pedal or the manual accelerator.

Meanwhile, the firm claims drawbar pull is up by more than 30%, while hydraulic flow is increased to 200l/min.

Available optionally or as standard on the Platinum finish, Manitou says the new adaptive air suspension seat with heating and electric lumbar adjustment reduces vibrations by more than 50%.

Like the MLT 841/1041 models, the MLT 961 NewAg XL model is available in four levels of finish; Classic, Premium, Elite and Platinum.

A maintenance contract on all parts or a warranty extension of up to six years or 6,000 hours is available on this model.