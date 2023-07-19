The association's July report outlines that machinery dealers are apparently not able to pass on their numerous orders to end customers, which has flipped the under-supply situation to a record-high oversupply situation in a short period of time.

Despite the continued easing of componentry from suppliers, European machinery manufacturers have said that uncertainties regarding the European market are increasing.

According to CEMA (the association representing the European agricultural machinery industry), dealer stocks in many European markets are currently higher than in 2019, which went down in history as having very high stock levels of machines.

Each month, CEMA carries out a survey within the European agricultural machinery industry with coverage of all major sectors to look at the current and future business situation.

It says that, consequently, the current order intake of manufacturers is dropping significantly, especially from Europe, and industry representatives have further downgraded their future expectations.

Dropping index

The July report shows that the general business climate index for the agricultural machinery industry in Europe has continued to drop, thereby reaching the negative range for the first time since the crash in the wake of COVID-19.

In July, the index decreased from one point to minus seven points (on a scale of -100 to +100).

Despite this, 67% of manufacturers are happy with current business, while only 34% expect turnover to decrease in the coming six months.