Farms can be as productive under the organic system, says Minister McConalogue. / Philip Doyle

Many Irish farms are “close to organic” already “in terms of their system”, according to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

The Minister said that he thinks such farms can “become organic” and “increase their income” and “potentially production levels” in the process.

Minister McConalogue was asked in an interview with the Irish Farmers Journal if his move to deliver a fivefold increase in funding for organic farming in Ireland, to €250m, was now appropriate given the need for farmers to produce higher volumes of food to ensure food security.

On this, he said: “I don’t agree necessarily that organic production or increasing it will reduce production overall.

"I think by good farm practice and by adopting the technology we have in terms of soil fertility and multi-species swards for example, farms can be as productive under the organic system.”

The Minister said that moving to an organic system “can be a very good and positive thing for farmers”.

Impacted

On the tillage sector’s position to increase production, Minister McConalogue said it is a farm sector which has been “impacted more by [CAP] convergence”.

He claimed to have been “very strong in terms of trying to support and foster our tillage sector nationally” and said he has been “trying to grow it”.

On CAP, the Minister said tillage is the only farm sector where he has introduced “coupling in Pillar I”.

“I’ve done it for the tillage sector for the protein aid in Pillar I and this has been very popular. It’s been very important as well in supporting people staying in tillage and trying to grow it again.”

Refused

Minister McConalogue refused to confirm the status of €40m in funding which was left unspent as part of the now controversial BEAM scheme.

However, he did say with “the design of the BEAM, there are lessons to be learned there”. McConalogue noted that the scheme was developed prior to his time as Minister. He said “it’s not the type of scheme that I would introduce again”.

The Minister claims to have “made every effort possible as well to ensure that farmers had every opportunity to comply to those [BEAM] terms and conditions”.

“There wasn’t any way that we could change those terms and conditions in terms of the obligation and the majority of farmers that did apply actually met that 5% reduction level.”

