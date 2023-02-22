In addition to a range of new investments many items falling under the banner of farm safety are now eligible for a higher rate of 60% grant aid.

The Minister for Agriculture has released details of the range of investments eligible for grant aid and their reference costs under the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme III (TAMS III). The listing contains many shocks and surprises.

Some of these were already on the radar but are now stated in writing. These include the omission of dribble bar attachments, although sources within the Department of Agriculture have stated they have not closed the door yet for its inclusion and are reviewing new research on emissions levels.

Dairy farmers are also awaiting further news on eligibility criteria concerning any cap on cow numbers.

Leaving these issues aside, the listing has been expanded significantly, with over 50 new items in the reference costs, which have also been revised upwards by up to 15% for many investments. These are discussed in more detail on pages 40 and 41 and offer farmers more investment opportunities and the potential for a higher rate of grant aid under a number of entry routes.

Scheme workings

The scheme was officially approved as the On-Farm Capital Investment Scheme in the CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027 but will be known as TAMS III. It has a funding allocation of €370m and will operate on a tranche basis until 2027. There are 10 scheme or entry routes under the TAMS heading and each of these has their own conditions as summarised below.

Animal Welfare, Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS) at 40% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling.

Tillage Capital Investment Scheme (TCIS) at 40% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling.

Pig and Poultry Capital Investment Scheme (PPIS) at 40% grant rate, with a €500,000 investment ceiling.

Dairy Equipment Scheme (DES) at 40% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling.

Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (YFCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling.

Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (WFCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling.

Organic Farming Capital Investment Scheme (OCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling.

Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling.

Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling that is separate from other schemes.

Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment Scheme (LESS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling that is separate from other schemes.

August or September earliest approval

The Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS) opened this week for applications and the Department has said that the remaining investment categories will become available on a phased basis during tranche one, which closes on 16 June.

Going on the experience of TAMS II, the timeline from applications being submitted for approval was generally three months, meaning that the earliest approvals are at best likely to be released in August/September.

This does not take?into account that the investment ceiling is reset under TAMS III. Reports indicate that there is keen interest from farmers who maxed out their investment ceiling in TAMS II and are anxiously waiting for the new scheme to open.

As such, all eyes will be on the ranking and selection criteria published in the terms and conditions to assess the chances of receiving approval in the first tranche. It is important to note that works cannot be completed or equipment purchased until Department of Agriculture approval has been granted.