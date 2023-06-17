Do you know how many farmers applied for BISS in your county? \ Donal O'Leary

Nearly 12,500 farmers in Cork applied for the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) scheme in 2023, the highest number compared with any other county in Ireland.

Galway and Mayo made up the top three counties when it comes to applications, with 11,671 farmers in Galway and 11,065 farmers in Mayo applying for the scheme.

A total of 8,743 farmers in Donegal applied to the scheme, while, at the other end of the country, 7,558 farmers in Kerry submitted applications.

At the other end of the scale, some 600 farmers in Dublin applied for the scheme, followed by 1,454 farmers in Louth and 1,584 farmers in Carlow.

Temporary herds

In total, the Department of Agriculture confirmed that 124,664 farmers applied to the scheme and this figure includes 2,582 “temporary herds”.

It is understood these herds include farmers in partnerships.

The Department added that the “figures are subject to change as late applications are received, temporary reference numbers are resolved and other processing takes place to determine eligibility”.

All farmers opted into the new front-loaded payment, called Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS), which will pay between €40 and €43/ha on the first 30 hectares of everyone’s farm.

A total of 117,546 farmers applied for the areas of natural constraint (ANC) payment this year.