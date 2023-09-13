How to get to Ratheniska for Ploughing 2023.

Blue route: Cork/Munster traffic

Patrons travelling northbound on the M8 will exit at junction four (Johnstown, Urlingford) and proceed on to the R439 where they will travel to Durrow, Co Laois.

From Durrow, traffic will continue forward on to the N77 to Abbeyleix. In Abbeyleix, traffic will turn right on to the R425 to Ballyroan village and continue forward to Cashel Cross, bearing right on to the R427 to Money Cross.

Parking: blue car park

Purple route: Dublin/Leinster/northern traffic

Traffic travelling southbound on the M7 will exit at junction 15 Cappakeel, Co Laois, and proceed left on to the L3930 before travelling into Vicarstown. In Vicarstown, traffic will turn right on to the R427 and travel to Stradbally, Co Laois. In Stradbally, traffic will turn right on the N80 for approximately 400m before turning left at Abel’s Corner on to the R427.

Parking: purple car park.

Brown route: Limerick/Kerry/southwest traffic

Traffic travelling northbound on the M7 will exit at Junction 17 Togher, Portlaoise, and head left on to the N77.

Traffic will be diverted right at Meelick on to the L6310 where it will turn right on to the R426 and on to Sheffield Cross.

At Sheffield junction, traffic will turn right again and proceed on to Money Cross.

Traffic travelling northbound on the R445 (old N7) will be diverted back on to the M7 motorway at junction 18 where it will proceed to park with the rest of the Limerick/Kerry/southwest traffic.

Parking: brown car park

Green route: west and northwest traffic

Traffic travelling from the west on the N80 will proceed to Mountmellick.

Approaching the town, traffic will take a left on to the L20972 and stay on this road to take a right on to the L423. Traffic will join the R422 and travel as far as Kennel Cross, Emo, Co Laois.

At Kennel Cross, traffic will turn right and travel forward to the R445, turning right and proceed towards Portlaoise.

In Kilminchy, traffic will turn left for 200m and then turn right at Rathbrennan on to the R425 travelling forward to Bloomfield Cross.

At Bloomfield Cross, traffic will turn left on to the N80 and proceed to Dysart where patrons must turn right on to a one-way system along the L6772 as far as Ratheniska village.

Parking: green car park

Yellow route: southeast and Carlow traffic

Traffic travelling from Carlow and the southeast will travel through Simmons Mill crossroads on the N80 and continue forward towards Stradbally town via the Windy Gap.

At Court Square, Stradbally, traffic will turn left on to the Timahoe Road and go to Timogue crossroads where patrons will turn right on to the L7835.

Parking: yellow car park.

Grey route: Kilkenny traffic

Traffic travelling from Kilkenny or the southeast along the N78 will turn left at Newtown crossroads and continue forward along the R430 to The Swan.

Just outside The Swan village, traffic will turn right and continue to Timahoe where traffic will be diverted to two routes.

Depending on the volumes.

Parking: grey car park

Public transport

Bus Éireann is running shuttle bus services from Portlaoise, Portarlington and Athy train stations for the three days.

An adult return ticket costs €12 (couples €20), a senior citizen return ticket costs €9, a child (under 16) return ticket costs €5 and a family return ticket costs €30. Patrons are advised to buy their ticket online in advance of attending this year’s event. Printed tickets or a screenshots of the barcode will be scanned at entry.