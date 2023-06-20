Just over 21mm of rain has fallen in the last week.

Met Éireann has reported that an average of 21.5mm of rain over the last seven days.

The figures showed a significant increase in total rainfall compared with the previous month, where several weeks passed without notable rainfall.

The highest rainfall was recorded at Valentia weather station, Co Kerry, with 32.9mm of rain, over 148% of the average rainfall for this time of the year.

The Met Éireann weather station in Claremorris, Co Mayo, recorded the lowest rainfall in the country at 11.2mm over the past week.

The station at Roches Point (26.2mm), Co Cork, saw 176% of the average rainfall, while the station at Mullingar (28.2mm), Co Westmeath, recorded 165% of average rainfall and Shannon Airport (26.6mm), Co Clare, reported 164% of average rainfall.

Overview

The coming days will be warm, with light winds, remaining unsettled, with further thunderstorms and localised flooding, Met Éireann has said.

Tuesday will be a cloudy and showery day, with highest temperatures of 18°C to 21°C.

Met Éireann predicts sunny spells and scattered showers for Wednesday, with highest temperatures of 18°C to 22°C, with light westerly breezes.

Thursday will bring sunny spells and isolated showers. Warm in sunshine, with highest temperatures of 19°C to 24°C in light southerly breezes, freshening along southern and western coasts.

Met Éireann predicts Thursday to be cloudy and breezy, with outbreaks of rain and highest temperatures of 18°C to 21°C, with moderate to fresh southwesterly breezes.