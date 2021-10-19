Overall champion Maraiscote Reagan who sold for the top price of 28,000gns. \ MacGregor Photgraphy

The British Limousin Cattle Society hosted its autumn sale in Carlisle last week, in what proved to be an exceptional event for the Maraiscote herd of the Nimmo family from Lanark.

Having collected four firsts in the classes, the herd went on to collect three championships before getting the nod for overall champion and reserve.

These prizewinners weren’t long turning into money, as overall champion Maraiscote Reagan went on to sell for the sale's top price of 28,000gns. Sired by the 50,000gns Bassingfield Machoman, the April 2020-born bull is of a home-bred cow.

Securing the overall champion was the Garyvaughan herd.

Regular prize winner

The Nimmo family’s reserve junior champion, Maraiscote Ribbery was their next highest seller at 16,000gns. This May 2020-born bull was another son of the previously mentioned Machoman. This bull was a regular prize winner at summer shows this year and was the pick of the Elrick herd.

Two further Machoman sons sold for the Maraiscote herd at 11,500gns and 10,000gns respectively.

Day to remember

Also having a day to remember was the Pabo herd of the Hughes family based in Wales. They sold their top bull Pabo Randy for the day’s second top price of 21,000gns. Placed second in the pre-sale show, this son of Netherall Jackpot was purchased by the Hightown and Rigg herds in a joint purchase.

Pabo Randy who sold for 21,000gns. \ MacGregor Photography

The same breeders also sold Pabo Romeo at 12,000gns. This July 2020-born bull was again sired by Netherhall Jackpot and is a full brother to the previously mentioned Pabo Randy. This one is headed to Drumfries with the Hunthills herd.

Ticking boxes

Securing a bid of 17,000gns, was Whinfellpark Rhapsody from the Jenkinson family. This April2020-born Gunnerfleet Lion son is a grandson of the 100,000gns Dolcorsllwyn Fabio. Ticking a lot of boxes he was the choice of the Cletwr herd in Wales.

Whinfellpark Rhapsody who sold for 17,000gns. \ MacGregor Photography

Just behind this was Shaws Rover from M and F Burns who sold for 16,000gns. This June 2020-born son of Goldies Jackpot was the pick of the Brockhurst herd.

Famous ancestor

The Grahams herd's top bull, Rebel, hit the market at 14,000gns. This May 2020-born son of Gunnerfleet Lion is out of show heifer Grahams Melody who goes back to the famous Milbrook Ginger Spice. First in his class the previous day, he was secured by the Deveronvale herd.

Best of the Goldies offering was a call of 13,000gns for the March 2020-born, Rocket. This bull is home-bred on both sides, with the sire being Goldies Juggler.

Also hitting 13,000gns was Loosebeare Reece. This first place prize winner is by Agadolgan Emperor and out of the home-bred cow Loosebeare Malina. Reece heads to the Fairywater herd with Andrew Ewing.

Overall bulls averaged £7,332, an increase of nearly £1,000 on the 2019 sale. Of the bulls on offer, 19 made five-figure sums.

Splashing out on females

Buyers weren’t afraid to splash out for Limousin females in Carlisle last weekend either, with eight lots hitting five figures.

The female section took place on Friday night, with prices hitting a ceiling of 15,000gns. While this was the peak a number of big dispersal and production sales meant that eight five-figure prices were achieved throughout the sale.

Securing the top price was Barrons Mylassy who was part of the calved portion of the Barrons herd offered for sale by breeder William Barron. This five-year-old cow is a daughter of Mereside Godolphin that goes back to Sarkley Volvo. This third calvers first bull sold for 7,500gns in Carlisle in May, with her January-born bull calf at foot by Carrickmore Maximus selling directly after Mylassy for 4,500gns.

Other five figure lots in this production sale included Barrons Nova who hit the market at 11,000gns. Sired by Wilodge Cerberus she sold having been served to Sarkley Volvo.

Just behind this at 10,000gns was one of the herd’s stock bulls Barron’s Major. This Mereside Goldophin son is out of the previously mentioned Sarkley Volvo bred dam.

Dispersal

The sale also included the full dispersal of the Breconside herd. Here a top of 14,000gns was hit on two occasions. First at the money was the first calver Breconside Olympia. This three-year-old cow was sired by Irish-bred bull Elite Ice Cream is due to calve shortly to Goldies Olympia.

Matching her at the money was the first in-calf heifer on offer, Breconside Prickles. This two-year-old daughter of Gunnerfleet Nato is out of a Wilodge Vantastic-bred dam and sold in-calf to Ampertaine Majestic.

Overall top price on the Friday was actually a call of 18,000gns for the previously mentioned Breconside herd stock bull, Gunnerfleet Nato. This rising four-year-old bull, is by Gunnerfleet Hicks and is a maternal brother to Gunnerfleet Lion.

Big entry

The final big entry came from the Westpit herd of Andrew Gammie, a participant in the Farmers Journal's Farm Profit Programme.

Gammie consigned a total of 30 lots.

Topping trade here at 12,000gns was Westpit Millie who sold with her March heifer calf, Westpit Silly. Five-year-old Millie was sired by Jalex Itsallgood, with the multi award winning Samy on the dam’s side. Her calf at foot was sired by Dinmore Immense.

Two Westpit lots hit the 10,000gns mark. First up was in-calf heifer Westpit Mila. This Jalex Itsallgood daughter is out of a Plumtree Deus bred dam. Flushed ahead of the sale, she sold in-calf to Irish-bred bull Milbrook Playboy.

Matching her price was the two-year-old heifer, Westpit Priceless. This daughter of Dimore Immense is a full sister of Westpit Nando.