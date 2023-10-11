The Dealer is always looking for a bargain and with the price of store cattle through the roof they spotted an interesting timed auction of 40 Connemara yearlings, mares and stallions on MartBids this weekend.
The sale is being run through Cashel Mart and sees the full dispersal of Patrick Blake’s famous Ballyerk Connemara herd.
The timed auction takes place on the Cashel MartBids portal from 12 October until 8pm on 14 October with the second part of the sale taking place from 26 to 28 October. To get bidding, visit www.martbids.ie.
