Price pressure is growing on young bulls, with another cut this week.

Beef processors continue to apply downward pressure on the young bull trade, with further cuts of 4-6p/kg.

The latest reduction puts young bulls on 476-482p/kg this week for U-3 animals meeting 16-month age and carcase weight limits.

Farmers with bulls to sell are also facing delays of close on two weeks before animals can be processed, pushing some animals above the desired carcase weight at a time when they are consuming high levels of concentrate daily.

Taking all these factors combined, our analysis suggests farmers with young bulls to sell are now seeing margins being wiped out.

Inputs

To illustrate the point, our assumptions are based on a farmer housing a group of 30 continental-bred bulls last autumn.

After weaning in late October, bulls averaged 330kg on 1 November. Based on a conservative mart price of 280p/kg last autumn, the bulls were worth £924/head.

Concentrate was fed at a rate of 4kg/day during November and December, rising to 6kg/day in January and February.

Meal levels were stepped up to 8kg/day during March, 10kg/day in April and 12kg/day in May and June.

Assuming bulls are slaughtered on 20 June, the animals each consume 1.75t of concentrate, which at a typical cost of £365/t for the most recent winter comes to £638/head.

Factoring in 25kg/day of silage (£25/t), bulls consume £145/head of fodder.

Including one round bale of straw at £20/head, plus £25/head for parasite control and respiratory vaccines, and £15/month to cover farm overheads, total costs come to £1,872 per head.

Breakeven

Assuming the bulls average 1.5kg/day of liveweight gain over the 232-day finishing period, final liveweight is 678kg.

At 59% kill-out, this yields a 400kg carcase, giving a breakeven beef price of 468p/kg to cover the outlined input costs.

To generate a £100/head margin on the bulls, the farmer requires a factory price of 493p/kg, reducing to 481p/kg for a modest £50 margin following eight months of work.

