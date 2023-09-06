A fall in milk supplies is looking more likely this year.

Milk supplies appear to be running just under last year’s levels and deliveries nationally are in danger of falling, for the first time since quotas were abolished.

Although most milk processors report stronger deliveries over the last three weeks – on the back of warmer weather and improved grass growth – supplies to some creameries are running between 2% and 4% below 2022 levels.

Milk supplies to Kerry Group are down approximately 5% in the year-to-date at the end of August and 4% week-on-week versus 2022.

Milk supplies to Dairygold and Lakeland Dairies are also back, with the co-ops attributing the drop primarily to the poor weather in spring and late summer.

Supplies to Dairygold for the year-to-date are 1% down on 2022, with week-on-week supplies closing in on last year’s volumes. Year-to-date and week-on-week supplies to Lakeland are running 1.6% down on last year.

Milk supplies to Tirlán were up 2.3% last week on the back of the better weather and strong grass growth. Supplies to date this year are running ‘neck and neck’ with 2022.

Meanwhile, Arrabawn is up 1.5% for the year-to-date and is currently 2% up on 2022 on a week-on-week basis. Aurivo is up 1% on 2022 in terms of milk supplies for the year-to-date. However, supplies were back 1% over the last two weeks, compared to the same period last year. Milk supplies to both Barryroe and Carbery are running very close to last year’s volumes. The latest Central Statistics Office figures show that milk deliveries nationally to the end of July were 0.8%, or 44m litres, back on 2022. The general consensus is that Ireland is unlikely to make up the shortfall this autumn – given the current low milk prices and poor margins.