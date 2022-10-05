New Zealand sheep meat exports 29% higher in July this year compared with July last year.

NZ lamb exports increase

The New Zealand Meat Industry Association reports that sheepmeat exports for August 2022 were 29% higher than for the same month last year at 23,975t

Rain shortage in Argentina

Argentina has just had its driest September in 16 years and this is significantly delaying maize planting. Only 5.8% of the crop area has been sown to date, compared with 11% this time last year

EU agri-food trade

EU agri-food exports grew marginally to €19.5bn in June, a 1% increase on May, while imports were at €14.5bn, 7% lower than in May.

US dairy exports increase

US dairy exports for July were 4.5% higher at 212,018t than in July last year and 3.1% higher for 2022 year to date at 1.471m tonnes