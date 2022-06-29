Ukraine - grain corridor talks continue

The situation in Ukraine continues to have a significant impact on price sentiment, as talks continue around establishing an export corridor for Ukrainian grain. There are also huge concerns around overall global demand for grains as high prices reduce consumption.

USA - chemical shortage in US

Reuters reports that farmers in the US are having great difficulty securing crop sprays, with prices up from $20 per gallon in 2021 to $50/60 per gallon today (from €5/l to €12.50/€15 per litre today).

China - pig prices rise

Bord Bia reports a jump in Chinese live pig prices this week by 11.6% to CNY18.75/kg (€2.66/kg) – the highest since May last year.

Brazil - inspectors strike

South American media report that agricultural inspectors in Brazil have gone on strike, which is delaying exports of agricultural produce.