Using terms such as steak and sausage will be banned in France for non-meat products. Burger will not be banned, as it is considered a generic term.

Indonesia - foot-and-mouth disease detected

The Australian government has enhanced biosecurity measures on travellers coming from Indonesia following the confirmation of an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in the country.

United States - planting update

The United States Department of Agriculture’s acreage report stated that the area planted to maize is down 4% from 2021, while soybean, wheat and cotton area were all up 1% each.

Argentina - importance of agriculture

An Agricultural Foundation for the Development of Argentina (FADA) report shows that the agricultural supply chain accounts for 3.4m jobs, 24% of all employment in the country.

France - ban for meat names of plant origin

France will ban the use of meat names such as steak or sausage to describe products made without meat.