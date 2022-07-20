New Zealand - electric milk tanker

Fonterra, the New Zealand dairy co-op, has launched an electric milk collection tanker, named Milk-E.

UK - Hilton partnership with Minerva

Brazilian beef processor Minerva SA has announced it has entered into a mutually exclusive supply agreement in the UK with Hilton Food Solutions “to supply its beef products into the British food service, food processing industry and retail sectors”.

US - maize crop concerns

There are concerns for maize crop development in the US due to hot and dry weather conditions at the critical flowering stage. Temperatures across the corn belt are forecast to be abnormally high this week, which could negatively impact pollination.

Uruguay - lamb prices level off

After continuous increases since February, lamb prices in Uruguay have levelled off at $4.72/kg (€4.62/kg) for export lambs last week.