Brazil - record milk price
Brazilian farmers received the equivalent of 60c per litre for milk in June, up 19% on the previous month and the highest since records began in 2004.
New Zealand - lamb exports to UK increase
After a prolonged period of decline, New Zealand lamb exports to the UK are on the increase again, growing by 14% in June to 3,213t.
USA - focus on weather
With the maize harvest in Europe impacted by drought, there is increased focus on weather in the US Midwest, where crops are at a critical development stage during pollination.
UK - beef production increase
The July AHDB outlook forecasts a 2% increase in beef production and a 4% reduction in consumption in 2022.
