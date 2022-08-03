New Zealand lamb sales to UK have increased this year.

Brazil - record milk price

Brazilian farmers received the equivalent of 60c per litre for milk in June, up 19% on the previous month and the highest since records began in 2004.

New Zealand - lamb exports to UK increase

After a prolonged period of decline, New Zealand lamb exports to the UK are on the increase again, growing by 14% in June to 3,213t.

USA - focus on weather

With the maize harvest in Europe impacted by drought, there is increased focus on weather in the US Midwest, where crops are at a critical development stage during pollination.

UK - beef production increase

The July AHDB outlook forecasts a 2% increase in beef production and a 4% reduction in consumption in 2022.