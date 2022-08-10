China's pigmeat imports have collapsed in the first half of 2022.

Food price index falls

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) food price index fell by 13.3 points in July to 140.9 points, the fourth consecutive monthly fall.

USA - harvest progressing at fast pace

The spring wheat harvest in the US is progressing at a fast pace, reaching 35% complete, far higher than the 19% long-term average pace.

New Zealand - rising dairy costs

According to Dairy NZ, operating expenses on New Zealand dairy farms increased by 22% in the season that ended in May, with fertiliser, feed and fuel prices all rising.

China - slump in pigmeat imports

China imported just 798,000t of pigmeat, a huge drop on the 2.2m tonnes of pigmeat imported in the same period last year.