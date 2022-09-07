With the Turkish market open for 2023, there will be opportunities for Irish live cattle exports. / Donal O' Leary

Turkey - live cattle imports to increase in 2023

Turkey will increase live cattle imports by 130,000 heads in 2023 to 280,000 animals, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

New Zealand - sheepmeat exports increase

The volume of exports in July at 33,533t was a 33% increase on last July and the largest volume of exports in July since 2008 (Meat Industry Association NZ).

Brazil - record pig slaughter in Brazil

A total of 14.1m pigs were slaughtered in Brazil in the second quarter of 2022, the highest quarterly figure since records began in 1997 (IBGE).

USA - price and volume of milk falls

US milk supply is down 0.44% on a rolling year from August 2021 to July 2022. Milk prices for Class III milk fell by $1.81/cwt, the equivalent of 4c/l to, $22.52/cwt (51c/l) in July (USDA).