USA - milk production increases

US milk production increased by 1.7% in August to 18.2bn pounds (7.9bn litres) compared with August last year in the 24 largest dairy producing states.

New Zealand - lower-methane sheep

Beef and Lamb New Zealand says that after 16 years of research, it has identified sheep genetics that generate 16% fewer emissions while maintaining output.

EU - reduced maize forecast

A recent Stratégie Grains report has indicated a further 2.5Mt reduction in EU maize production compared with its August estimate. This puts EU production at 52.9Mt.

Uruguay - push for beef access to Japan

Uruguay’s president will lead a government team on a visit to Japan in the last week of October to push for beef access to the Japanese market.