USA - fertiliser grants

US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced this week that the administration is making $500m (€515m) in grants available to increase American-made fertiliser production.

China - pig prices rise

Pig prices are on an upward trend in China, with live pigs hitting CNY24.04/kg (€1.42/kg) last week, a monthly increase of 9.9%.

UK - fall in beef imports

AHDB reports that the UK imported 17,400t of beef in July, 9.1% less than June, and 2,600t (13%) less than July last year, with imports from Ireland down 3,600t (-24%).

New Zealand - Fonterra reports reduced profits

New Zealand dairy co-op Fonterra has reported profits after tax of NZ$583m (€343m), down 3%, with turnover up 11% at NZ$23.4bn (€13.8bn).