China - pig price increases

Pig price futures surged to record highs this week in China as a result of tight supplies caused by a fall in production over recent months.

South America - rain needed

Continuing dryness in parts of South America is interfering with maize planting due to lack of moisture for germination. It is suggested that the maize area in Argentina is set to drop over 2.5% because of this.

France - oil refinery strikes

The ongoing strike by French oil refinery workers, which has taken up to 60% of the country’s capacity offline, is adding further pressure to diesel prices.

US - beef exports up for August

US beef exports for August were 133,832t, up 1% year on year, the second largest volume on record and exceeded S1bn for the seventh month this year.