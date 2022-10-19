UK food and drink price inflation increased by 14.6% in year to September 2022.

Australia - more money for beef quality

Meat Standards Australia (MSA) has announced that the eating quality-based grading programme delivered an additional AUS$204m (€130m) in farmgate values in 2021/22.

Czech Republic - grain harvest on par

The Czech Republic expects to see a total grain harvest of just over 8Mt this year, on par with last year and 6.4% above its five-year average.

USA - first increase in pork exports in 2022

US pigmeat exports reached 226,293t in August, the largest since November 2021 and the first monthly increase in 2022.

