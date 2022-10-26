China - economy rebounds
Reuters reports that China’s economy grew by 3.9% in the third quarter, higher than the 3.4% forecast.
Australia - Minerva buys Australian Lamb Co
Minerva Foods Australia has purchased the Australian Lamb Company in a AUS$400m (€258m) deal. Minerva is 65% owned by Minerva SA and 35% by Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Management Company.
Ukraine - export corridor talks continue
Talks continue between the UN and Russia over the Ukrainian export corridor. The UN is seeking to extend the four-month deal to a full year, as it expires in late November.
USA - fewer cattle on feed
USDA reports that cattle on feed in the US was down 1% at 1 October to 11.4m head, the lowest level since 2019.
