China - economy rebounds

Reuters reports that China’s economy grew by 3.9% in the third quarter, higher than the 3.4% forecast.

Australia - Minerva buys Australian Lamb Co

Minerva Foods Australia has purchased the Australian Lamb Company in a AUS$400m (€258m) deal. Minerva is 65% owned by Minerva SA and 35% by Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Management Company.

Ukraine - export corridor talks continue

Talks continue between the UN and Russia over the Ukrainian export corridor. The UN is seeking to extend the four-month deal to a full year, as it expires in late November.

USA - fewer cattle on feed

USDA reports that cattle on feed in the US was down 1% at 1 October to 11.4m head, the lowest level since 2019.