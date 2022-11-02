British shoppers spending more on beef but getting less volume.

USA - drought concerns affect Mississippi

While drought concerns continue to an issue for crop producers in parts of the US, it is also causing historically low water levels on the Mississippi River. This is reducing barge loads and impacting on the flow of goods.

Brazil - truck driver protests block roads

Brazil truck drivers have blocked roads in many parts of the country in a protest against the election of Lula da Silva to replace President Bolsonaro. This has caused serious disruption to meat factories.

UK - retail beef consumption falls

Retail sales of beef in Britain fell by 11.2% in volume for the year to 2 October, though value was 7.5% higher because of higher prices (AHDB/Kantar).

Australia - saleyard report shows increase in cattle

Meat and Livestock Australia has released its annual saleyard (mart) survey, which shows an increase in cattle transactions of 7% to 3.7m head and a 3% fall in sheep to 13m head.