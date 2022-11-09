New Zealand - dairy dispute with Canada
The New Zealand government announced this week that it is triggering the disputes resolution mechanism against Canada for blocking imports of NZ dairy products.
China - pig prices ease
Live pig prices in China have fallen back slightly this week from recent highs to CNY26.44 (€3.63/kg).
USA - drop in beef exports
September beef exports totalled 115,487t, valued at $890.3m (€890.3m), down 7% from a year ago in both volume and value.
Argentina - reduced wheat forecast
The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange cut its wheat production estimate from 15.2Mt to 14.0Mt last week as a consequence of recent frosts and ongoing drought.
