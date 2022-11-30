Fonterra has combined with Nestle to pursue a net-zero commercial dairy farm.

USA - bird flu outbreak

The United States Department of Agriculture has reported that, so far, over 52.3 million birds in 46 states, mostly chickens and turkeys on commercial farms, have been slaughtered because of bird flu.

Ukraine - shipment details

Since 3 August, 12.249t of food cargo has been shipped under the Black Sea grain initiative, 41% of which is maize, 29% wheat, 6% sunflower oil, 7% rapeseed and 16% other.

New Zealand - Fonterra and Nestle target net zero

Fonterra and Nestle have announced a partnership to develop a commercially viable net-zero dairy farm with a 30% cut by 2027 and hitting zero carbon emissions 10 years later.

Brazil - record beef exports

Brazil’s beef exports hit 1.9m tonnes in the year to October, surpassing the 1.8m tonnes for all of 2021, a new record.