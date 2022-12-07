Tillage farming on the farm of Andrij Patuschenko, 20km north of Kherson, Ukraine. / Andrij Patuschenko

Ukraine - half of maize crop to remain in fields

Analyst UkrAgroConsult has indicated that just under half of the Ukrainian maize crop will not now be harvested and will remain in fields over the winter months.

New Zealand - call for emissions price changes

The NZ Meat Industry Association (MIA) has called for changes to the emissions price-setting process to give proper recognition for genuine sequestration that is happening on New Zealand’s sheep and beef farms.

USA - JBS acquires pork processor

JBS, the world’s largest meat processor, has announced an agreement to acquire the assets of Tri Oak Foods, a pork processing company and grain marketer in the US.

World - food price index stable

The world food price index was 135.7 points in November compared with 135.9 points in October, as falls in cereals, dairy and meat almost offset increases in vegetable oils and sugar.